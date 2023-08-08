Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 50.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bausch Health BHC: This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health’s shares gained 47.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

James Hardie Industries JHX: This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries' shares gained 16.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

