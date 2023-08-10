Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage AGM: This company which is a federally chartered instrumentality of the United States that was created to establish a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s shares gained 42.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fluor FLR: This company which provides engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services (EPCM) through a number of subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Fluor’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This company which is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Nova's shares gained 30.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

