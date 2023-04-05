Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Belden BDC: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Belden’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vaalco Energy EGY: This independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy’s shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Trinity Capital TRIN: This internally managed business development company which provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Trinity Capital’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

