Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies’s shares gained 34.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HireQuest HQI: This company which provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest’s shares gained 34.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WPP WPP: This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa and Middle East, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

WPP’ shares gained 18.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

