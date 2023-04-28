Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

PulteGroup PHM: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price

PulteGroup, Inc. price | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Hubbell HUBB: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Hubbell Inc Price and Consensus

Hubbell Inc price-consensus-chart | Hubbell Inc Quote

Hubbell’s shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hubbell Inc Price

Hubbell Inc price | Hubbell Inc Quote

Stellantis STLA: This automaker and a mobility company that designs, engineers, manufactures and sale automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems across the globe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Stellantis’ shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. Price

Stellantis N.V. price | Stellantis N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.