Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 28th

Below mentioned stock has buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI: This company which manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy)  and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum  Score of B

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


