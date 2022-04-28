Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 28th

Below mentioned stock has buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI: This company which manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

