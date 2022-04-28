Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 28th
Below mentioned stock has buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI: This company which manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.