Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 5.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Watsco WSO: This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, personal and income protection insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Watsco’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Forestar Group FOR: This residential development company which acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Forestar Group’ shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

