Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Dorian LPG LPG: This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG’s shares gained 29.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

D.R. Horton DHI: This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton’s shares gained 14.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti AU: This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti’ shares gained 22.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

