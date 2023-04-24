Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

Coty COTY: This company which manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Coty’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Travelzoo TZOO: This internet media company which is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vita Coco Company COCO: This beverage company which develops, distributes and markets coconut water and other related products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company’ shares gained 50.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

