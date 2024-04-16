Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

Naspers NPSNY: This multinational media group with its principal operations in pay television and Internet subscriber platforms, print media, book publishing, private education and technology markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Naspers’ shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Uber Technologies UBER: This company which, develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States and globally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies’ shares gained 15.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Applied Materials AMAT:This company which is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Applied Materials’ shares gained 34.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

