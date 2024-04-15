Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April15th:

Constellium CSTM: This company which develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Constellium’s shares gained 16.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This company which, operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers’ shares gained 26.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dell Technologies DELL:This company which is a leading provider of servers, storage and PCs, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies’ shares gained 48.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

