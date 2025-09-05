Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM: This one-stop travel service company, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com's shares gained 17.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Imperial Oil IMO: This company which is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in the oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Equity Bancshares EQBK: This bank holding company which provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Equity Bancshares’ shares gained 10.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

