Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Stride LRN: This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Stride's shares gained 10.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Magic Software Enterprises MGIC: This company which is a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Magic Software Enterprises’ shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advanced Energy Industries AEIS: This power technology company which is one of the leading suppliers of power subsystems and process-control technologies to the semiconductor industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Energy Industries’ shares gained 21.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

