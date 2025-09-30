Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This technology company which is building artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Pagaya Technologies' shares gained 40.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BlackBerry BB: This company which provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

BlackBerry's shares gained 15.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

nVent Electric NVT: This company which is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric’s shares gained 34.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

