Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Sportradar Group SRAD:This company which is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.9% over the last 60 days.

Sportradar Group's shares gained 28.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dorman Products DORM: This company which is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy-Duty Aftermarkets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Dorman Products’ shares gained 28.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SB Financial Group SBFG:These financial services holding company which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group’s shares gained 11% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

