Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Sportradar Group SRAD:This company which is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.9% over the last 60 days.
Sportradar Group AG Price and Consensus
Sportradar Group AG price-consensus-chart | Sportradar Group AG Quote
Sportradar Group's shares gained 28.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sportradar Group AG Price
Sportradar Group AG price | Sportradar Group AG Quote
Dorman Products DORM: This company which is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy-Duty Aftermarkets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Dorman Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dorman Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dorman Products, Inc. Quote
Dorman Products’ shares gained 28.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dorman Products, Inc. Price
Dorman Products, Inc. price | Dorman Products, Inc. Quote
SB Financial Group SBFG:These financial services holding company which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote
SB Financial Group’s shares gained 11% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SB Financial Group, Inc. Price
SB Financial Group, Inc. price | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.Download Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.