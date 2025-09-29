Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Corning GLW:This company which developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Corning Incorporated Price and Consensus

Corning Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Corning Incorporated Quote

Corning' shares gained 51.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Corning Incorporated Price

Corning Incorporated price | Corning Incorporated Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This diversified and integrated energy company which operates 13 refineries, primarily in the United States, with a total refining capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Phillips 66 's shares gained 18% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phillips 66 Price

Phillips 66 price | Phillips 66 Quote

GRUPO CIBEST SA CIB: This banking company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus

BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote

GRUPO CIBEST SA’s shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BanColombia S.A. Price

BanColombia S.A. price | BanColombia S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.