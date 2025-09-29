Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
Corning GLW:This company which developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Corning Incorporated Price and Consensus
Corning Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Corning Incorporated Quote
Corning' shares gained 51.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Corning Incorporated Price
Corning Incorporated price | Corning Incorporated Quote
Phillips 66 PSX: This diversified and integrated energy company which operates 13 refineries, primarily in the United States, with a total refining capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
Phillips 66 's shares gained 18% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Phillips 66 Price
Phillips 66 price | Phillips 66 Quote
GRUPO CIBEST SA CIB: This banking company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus
BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote
GRUPO CIBEST SA’s shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BanColombia S.A. Price
BanColombia S.A. price | BanColombia S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.Download Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
BanColombia S.A. (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.