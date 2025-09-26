Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM: This company which is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines' shares gained 30.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. TFPM: This gold-focused streaming and royalty company which offers bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Triple Flag Precious Metals' shares gained 17.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

nVent Electric NVT: This company which is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric’s shares gained 32.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

