Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This technology company which builds artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Pagaya Technologies' shares gained 80% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Corning GLW: This company which developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Corning 's shares gained 55.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM: This one-stop travel service company which provides platform that includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group Limited’s shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

