Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:

Pampa Energia PAM This largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia’s shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ubiquiti UI: This company which offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti’s shares gained 43.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This company which provides various banking products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Princeton Bancorp’s shares gained 24.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

