Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:
J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
J. Sainsbury’s shares gained 19.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price
J. Sainsbury PLC price | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
Popular BPOP: This diversified, publicly owned bank holding company which has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus
Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote
Popular’s shares gained 17.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Popular, Inc. Price
Popular, Inc. price | Popular, Inc. Quote
NBT Bancorp NBTB: This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
NBT Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
NBT Bancorp’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Price
NBT Bancorp Inc. price | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.