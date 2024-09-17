Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

The Progressive PGR: This company which is a leading independent agency writer of private passenger auto coverage, and the market share leader for the motorcycle products since 1998, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive’s shares gained 23.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings’ shares gained 15.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

