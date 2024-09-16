Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Canon CAJPY: This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Canon’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pathward Financial, Inc. CASH: This company which provides banking products and services principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial’s shares gained 24.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brady BRC: This company which is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Brady’s shares gained 13.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

