Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Lincoln Electric LECO: This company which is a full-line manufacturer and reseller of welding and cutting products with products ranging from welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumables and fluxes to regulators and torches used in cutting, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Electric's shares gained 17.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers STNG: This company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers’ shares gained 42.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EMCOR Group EME: This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR’ shares gained 29.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

