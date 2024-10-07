Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Integral Ad Science Holding IAS This digital advertising verification company which operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

