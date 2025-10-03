Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited's shares gained 76.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Genmab GMAB: This biotechnology company which specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Genmab's shares gained 58.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aegon AEG: This international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Aegon’s shares gained 11.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

