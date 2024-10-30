Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Synchrony Financial SYF: This nation’s premier consumer financial services company which, offers a wide range of credit products through a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and health and wellness providers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Synchrony Financial’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virtu Financial VIRT This market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial’s shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Trust NTRS This company which is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking solutions to corporations, institutions, families, and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust’ shares gained 16% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

