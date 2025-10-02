Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Robinhood Markets HOOD: This financial services company which offers trading services in crypto, stocks, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), cash management, margin and securities lending, and Robinhood Gold, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets' shares gained 42.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Futu Holdings FUTU: This technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform and is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings' shares gained 46.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TD SYNNEX CORP SNX: This company which is a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, providing a comprehensive range of technology distribution, logistics and integration services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

TD SYNNEX CORP’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

