Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Iamgold IAG: This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold Corporation Price and Consensus

Iamgold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Iamgold Corporation Quote

Iamgold’ shares gained 43.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Iamgold Corporation Price

Iamgold Corporation price | Iamgold Corporation Quote

Third Coast Bancshares TCBX This commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Third Coast Bancshares’ shares gained 37.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. price | Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Quote

FinWise Bancorp FINW This bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

FinWise Bancorp’ shares gained 33.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FinWise Bancorp Price

FinWise Bancorp price | FinWise Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.