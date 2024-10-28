Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Impinj PI: This company which is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Impinj’ shares gained 28.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vertiv VRT: This company provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv’s shares gained 46.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flexsteel Industries FLXS: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial, and recreational vehicle seating use, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Flexsteel Industries’ shares gained 53.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

