Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Hawkins HWKN: This company which distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent yearearnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Hawkins, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hawkins, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hawkins, Inc. Quote

Hawkins’ shares gained 17.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hawkins, Inc. Price

Hawkins, Inc. price | Hawkins, Inc. Quote

Ericsson ERIC This company which is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Ericsson Price and Consensus

Ericsson price-consensus-chart | Ericsson Quote

Ericsson’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ericsson Price

Ericsson price | Ericsson Quote

Leidos LDOS This company which is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Leidos’ shares gained 11.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.