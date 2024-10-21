Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Community Trust Bancorp CTBI: This bank holding company which facilitate the Bank's ability to serve its customers' requirements for financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Orla Mining ORLA This company which is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

