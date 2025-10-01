Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This technology company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited's shares gained 78.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Western Digital WDC: This company which is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital's shares gained 88.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions company which offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo’s shares gained 17.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

