Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Tencent TCEHY This internet service portal company which provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Tencent’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Equifax EFX: This leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company which provides a broad range of products for food animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle and aquaculture, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Equifax’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phibro Animal Health PAHC: This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

