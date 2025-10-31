Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 31st:

Agilysys AGYS: This company, which is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Agilysys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilysys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

Agilysys' shares gained 13.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Agilysys, Inc. Price

Agilysys, Inc. price | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

Kaiser Aluminum KALU: This company which, is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

Kaiser Aluminum's shares gained 15.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

Materialise MTLS: This company which is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Materialise NV Price and Consensus

Materialise NV price-consensus-chart | Materialise NV Quote

Materialise’s shares gained 9.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Materialise NV Price

Materialise NV price | Materialise NV Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Materialise NV (MTLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.