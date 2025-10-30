Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 30th:

Corning GLW: This company, which developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Corning's shares gained 44.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This bank holding company which, offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory, accounts receivable, equipment loans and other deposit and non-deposit banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Commerce's shares gained 13.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Five Below’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

