Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 29th:

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company, which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems USA's shares gained 42.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Simulations Plus SLP: This company which, is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Simulations Plus' shares gained 35.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Simulations Plus, Inc. Price

Simulations Plus, Inc. price | Simulations Plus, Inc. Quote

Seagate Technology STX: This company which, is engaged in the provision of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions in Singapore, United States, Netherlands, and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Seagate Technology’s shares gained 46.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.