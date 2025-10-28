Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 28th:

Medpace MEDP: This company, which is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Medpace's shares gained 31.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vertiv VRT: This company, which is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv's shares gained 35.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TakeTwo Interactive Software TTWO: This company which is a leading developer and publisher of video games, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

TakeTwo Interactive Software’s shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

