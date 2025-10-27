Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 27th:

Perimeter Solutions, SA PRM: This company, which is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Perimeter Solutions' shares gained 33.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Motors GM: This company, which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

General Motors' shares gained 30.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intuitive Surgical ISRG: This company which designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and related instruments and accessories, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

