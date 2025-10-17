Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 17th:

Tesco TSCDY: This company, which is the UK's largest retailer and one of the world's leading international retailers, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Tesco's shares gained 8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grocery Outlet GO: This company, which is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products that are sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Grocery Outlet's shares gained 9.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ABB ABBNY: This leading technology company whose products and services are used in automated manufacturing, providing digital solutions, electrification of industry and transport and enhancing productivity, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

ABB’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

