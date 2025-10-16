Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 16th:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company, which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria's shares gained 22.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Federated Hermes FHI: This company, which is a global asset manager that provides investment advisory, administrative, distribution, and other services to various investment products, including sponsored investment companies and other funds (Federated Hermes Funds) and Separate Accounts (which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds, and other managed products) in both domestic and international markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes' shares gained 13% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price

Federated Hermes, Inc. price | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

TIM TIMB: This single company in Brazil, which offers mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

TIM's shares gained 14.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.