Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 15th:

Dana DAN:This company, which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Dana's shares gained 10.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

UBS UBS: This company, which has a pre-eminent global wealth management businesses and universal bank in Switzerland along with global asset management business and investment bank, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

UBS's shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brookfield Corporation BN: This company, which is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Corporation's shares gained 7.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

