Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 14th:

HudBay Minerals HBM: This mining company, which is engaged in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

HudBay Minerals' shares gained 67.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Byrna Technologies BYRN: This non-lethal technology company, which is engaged in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies' shares gained 9.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Jackson Financial JXN: This company which is U.S. retirement services provider with a diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial's shares gained 9.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

