Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Nov. 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 20th:

Phibro Animal Health PAHC: This leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company, which provides a broad range of products for food animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle and aquaculture, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Phibro Animal Health's shares gained 33.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP: This company which is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

Seanergy Maritime’s shares gained 25.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

California BanCorp BCAL: This registered bank holding company, which offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

California BanCorp Price and Consensus

California BanCorp price-consensus-chart | California BanCorp Quote

California BanCorp's shares gained 12.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

California BanCorp Price

California BanCorp price | California BanCorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California BanCorp (BCAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.