Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Nov. 18th

Here is the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 18th:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX: This company, which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.'s shares gained 22.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.