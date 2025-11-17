Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Nov. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 17th:

Roku ROKU: This company, which is the leading TV streaming platform provider in the United States, Canada and Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

Roku's shares gained 8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Northrim BanCorp NRIM: This full-service commercial bank, that provides a complete range of personal and business banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp's shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Electromed ELMD: This company, which manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Electromed’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

