Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

Western Digital WDC: This company, which is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Western Digital's shares gained 69% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Western Digital Corporation Price

Western Digital Corporation price | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Constellium CSTM:This company, which develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39% over the last 60 days.

Constellium SE Price and Consensus

Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote

Constellium’s shares gained 34.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Constellium SE Price

Constellium SE price | Constellium SE Quote

ON Semiconductor ON: This company, which offers intelligent power and intelligent sensing solutions with a focus on automotive and industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 62.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price

ON Semiconductor Corporation price | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.