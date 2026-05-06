Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Advanced Micro Devices AMD: This company, which has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its strong product portfolio, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Advanced Micro Devices' shares gained 70.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

inTest INTT: This company, which is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 104.6% over the last 60 days.

inTest Corporation Price and Consensus

inTest Corporation price-consensus-chart | inTest Corporation Quote

inTest’s shares gained 63.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

inTest Corporation Price

inTest Corporation price | inTest Corporation Quote

A10 Networks ATEN: This company, which provides software-based application networking solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

A10 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

A10 Networks’s shares gained 38.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

A10 Networks, Inc. Price

A10 Networks, Inc. price | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.