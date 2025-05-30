Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:

Marex Group PLC MRX: This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group's shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Birkenstock Holding PLC BIRK: This company which offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women and kids, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Birkenstock’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Deutsche Bank DB:This banking company which is one of the largest financial institutions in the world offers a wide variety of investment, financial and related products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank’s shares gained 29.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

