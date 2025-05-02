Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM: This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 7.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM: This company which is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares gained 19.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

Banco Santander Chile BSAC: This company which is the largest bank in Chile, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote

Banco Santander Chile’s shares gained 18.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banco Santander Chile Price

Banco Santander Chile price | Banco Santander Chile Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.