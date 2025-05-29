Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's shares gained 5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wolters Kluwer WTKWY: This leading global information services and publishing company which provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

